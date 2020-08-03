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To serve man - The lie of philanthropy
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50 views • August 03, 2020
Amazing Polly, April 23, 2020
Put on your seatbelts, you're in for a bumpy ride. I show you how so-called 'philanthropists' use language and veneers to hide their bad deeds as they de-humanize us. These people are like vampire aliens determined to hijack free will.
To support my work, please contribute here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR
you can send something to me through regular mail (not courier) to my PO Box here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
A HUGE thank you to everyone who has watched, commented, and/or sent me a financial or other contribution.
You can find my on Bitchute for VIDEO backup here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
AMAZING POLLY VIDEO re Comet PIzza (and other things): https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/
Wholesome Vox article: https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/2019/4/4/18282247/wholesome-memes-culture-aesthetics-aspirational-explained
Microsoft Patent: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=SEARCHREPORT
Gates Second Largest Funder WHO: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/who-funds-world-health-organization-un-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-trump/
Bitcoin News: https://news.bitcoin.com/these-dutch-researchers-are-mining-cryptocurrencies-with-body-heat/
NYT Abramovic whining: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/21/arts/design/marina-abramovic-satanist-conspiracy-theory.html
VIDEO Out of Shadows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nfzcn1qQ
National File Rothschild Abramovic: https://nationalfile.com/microsoft-hides-video-featuring-spirit-cooking-guru-marina-abramovic/
Rockefeller LOCK STEP: https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
Haiti Child Trafficking, Silsby Clinton, HARVARD Human Rights,: https://harvardhrj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2009/09/King.pdf
DC Dirty Laundry: https://dcdirtylaundry.com/the-clintons-laura-silsby-haiti-amber-alerts-human-trafficking/
Daily Mail UN Workers: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7803909/Girls-young-11-traded-food-Haiti-peacekeepers-fathered-hundreds-babies.html
Daily Mail Concert WHO: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8233663/Anger-star-studded-benefit-raise-150M-controversial-WHO.html
Seal accuses Oprah: https://variety.com/2018/music/news/seal-accuses-oprah-knowing-about-weinstein-misconduct-1202661226/
Gates Foundation & Haiti telecom: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/media-center/press-releases/2012/07/haiti-mobile-money-initiative-reaches-the-five-million-transaction-milestone
Boris Nikolic Gates Epstein: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-19/epstein-s-11th-hour-executor-is-ex-science-adviser-to-bill-gates
NYT Epstein Gates: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates.html
Epstein and Clinton Global Initiative: https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/08/jeffrey-epstein-clinton-foundation/
Rick Allan Jones P-rn Arrest at Gates: https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/
Guardian Surveillance Capitalism: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/jan/20/shoshana-zuboff-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-google-facebook
---------
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingPolly/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gm19xYwJ2nQ
Put on your seatbelts, you're in for a bumpy ride. I show you how so-called 'philanthropists' use language and veneers to hide their bad deeds as they de-humanize us. These people are like vampire aliens determined to hijack free will.
To support my work, please contribute here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR
you can send something to me through regular mail (not courier) to my PO Box here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
A HUGE thank you to everyone who has watched, commented, and/or sent me a financial or other contribution.
You can find my on Bitchute for VIDEO backup here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
AMAZING POLLY VIDEO re Comet PIzza (and other things): https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/
Wholesome Vox article: https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/2019/4/4/18282247/wholesome-memes-culture-aesthetics-aspirational-explained
Microsoft Patent: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=SEARCHREPORT
Gates Second Largest Funder WHO: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/who-funds-world-health-organization-un-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-trump/
Bitcoin News: https://news.bitcoin.com/these-dutch-researchers-are-mining-cryptocurrencies-with-body-heat/
NYT Abramovic whining: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/21/arts/design/marina-abramovic-satanist-conspiracy-theory.html
VIDEO Out of Shadows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nfzcn1qQ
National File Rothschild Abramovic: https://nationalfile.com/microsoft-hides-video-featuring-spirit-cooking-guru-marina-abramovic/
Rockefeller LOCK STEP: https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
Haiti Child Trafficking, Silsby Clinton, HARVARD Human Rights,: https://harvardhrj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2009/09/King.pdf
DC Dirty Laundry: https://dcdirtylaundry.com/the-clintons-laura-silsby-haiti-amber-alerts-human-trafficking/
Daily Mail UN Workers: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7803909/Girls-young-11-traded-food-Haiti-peacekeepers-fathered-hundreds-babies.html
Daily Mail Concert WHO: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8233663/Anger-star-studded-benefit-raise-150M-controversial-WHO.html
Seal accuses Oprah: https://variety.com/2018/music/news/seal-accuses-oprah-knowing-about-weinstein-misconduct-1202661226/
Gates Foundation & Haiti telecom: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/media-center/press-releases/2012/07/haiti-mobile-money-initiative-reaches-the-five-million-transaction-milestone
Boris Nikolic Gates Epstein: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-19/epstein-s-11th-hour-executor-is-ex-science-adviser-to-bill-gates
NYT Epstein Gates: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates.html
Epstein and Clinton Global Initiative: https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/08/jeffrey-epstein-clinton-foundation/
Rick Allan Jones P-rn Arrest at Gates: https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/
Guardian Surveillance Capitalism: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/jan/20/shoshana-zuboff-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-google-facebook
---------
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingPolly/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gm19xYwJ2nQ
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