Arbitrary Government: How the Founders Defined Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the grievances in the Declaration of Independence, the founders and old revolutionaries not only rejected the notion of “arbitrary” government, they considered it the definition of a tyranny.
Path to Liberty: June 20, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211