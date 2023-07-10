WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 09JUL23 - Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight

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This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239
49,084 views Jul 9, 2023 #239
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This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239
Links to sources:
Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight -
• BIRDSTRIKE!!! Wiz...
STOL Plane -
• What does 300+ HP...
A380 Go-around -
• *Spectacular* Luf...
Gulfstream Landing -
• Gulfstream G450 l...
747 Short Takeoff -
• Super short takeo...
Smooth Landing -
• A340 landing at E...
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