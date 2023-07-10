Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 09JUL23 - Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight
channel image
Delacabra
63 Subscribers
76 views
Published a day ago

HECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION


WATCH ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/9lVOipGPya8


This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239


49,084 views Jul 9, 2023 #239

Get your aviation apparel today: https://theaviationcentral.com/

This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239


Links to sources:


Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight -


 • BIRDSTRIKE!!! Wiz...


STOL Plane -


 • What does 300+ HP...


A380 Go-around -


 • *Spectacular* Luf...


Gulfstream Landing -


 • Gulfstream G450 l...


747 Short Takeoff -


 • Super short takeo...


Smooth Landing -


 • A340 landing at E...


I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. The clips are always used with permission from the owner. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.


Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa


? SOCIALS:

Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas

Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...

Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas


? SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:

Merch » https://shoplucaas.com/

Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join


? MUSIC:

Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...


Business inquiries? Reach me at » [email protected]

Keywords
us navyus air forceaviationairplaneplane crashfunny momentspilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landingweekly dose of aviationaviation memesaviation compilationbest of aviationfunny videos compilationfunny videos failspilot failslucaaswdoafunny aviation videosfunny tik tokairplane fail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket