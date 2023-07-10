WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 09JUL23 - Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight

HECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION





WATCH ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/9lVOipGPya8





This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239





49,084 views Jul 9, 2023 #239

Get your aviation apparel today: https://theaviationcentral.com/

This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239





Links to sources:





Plane Hits Birds Mid-Flight -





• BIRDSTRIKE!!! Wiz...





STOL Plane -





• What does 300+ HP...





A380 Go-around -





• *Spectacular* Luf...





Gulfstream Landing -





• Gulfstream G450 l...





747 Short Takeoff -





• Super short takeo...





Smooth Landing -





• A340 landing at E...





I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. The clips are always used with permission from the owner. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.





Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa





? SOCIALS:

Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas

Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...

Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas





? SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:

Merch » https://shoplucaas.com/

Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join





? MUSIC:

Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...





Business inquiries? Reach me at » [email protected]