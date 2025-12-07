BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If You Believe Certain Things You Could Be Laodicean
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
37 views • 1 day ago

In this sermonette, we explore a challenging but important question: Are you holding beliefs that could identify you as Laodicean? Drawing inspiration from Jeff Foxworthy’s famous “You might be a…” structure—but applying it to a deeply serious spiritual topic—this message examines several prophetic misunderstandings common among many Church of God groups today.
We discuss the history of the Church eras, the responsibilities of the Philadelphian remnant, and why so many believers today fall into Laodicean attitudes without realizing it. This sermonette also addresses major prophetic errors—ranging from misunderstandings about Matthew 24:14, the identity of the King of the North and King of the South, and the beginning of the Great Tribulation.

With over 55 prophetic errors identified among various Church of God groups, this video covers several key ones that may determine whether believers are spiritually prepared—or caught off guard when the time to flee arrives.

If you desire clarity on Church eras, end-time prophecy, and what it means to do the Philadelphian work, this message encourages honest reflection and deeper study.

“The workers are few.”
Join us as we continue the commission Christ gave His Church.

#ChurchOfGod #Laodicean #PhiladelphianEra #BibleProphecy #EndTimeProphecy #GreatTribulation #Matthew24 #Revelation3 #COG #Sermonette #ChristianTeaching #BiblicalTruth #ProphecyStudy #KingOfTheNorth #KingOfTheSouth #GospelOfTheKingdom

prophecychurchlaodicea
