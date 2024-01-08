Create New Account
German farmers have taken to the streets in the blistering cold, in a week-long nationwide protest
GalacticStorm
German farmers have taken to the streets, in the blistering cold, blocking roads with tractors in a week-long, nationwide protest against proposed agricultural subsidy cuts.

"The government's proposed measures will make it nearly impossible for small family farms to survive. We need to stand up for our rights and the future of our farms," farmers say.


