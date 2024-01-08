German farmers have taken to the streets in the blistering cold, in a week-long nationwide protest

German farmers have taken to the streets, in the blistering cold, blocking roads with tractors in a week-long, nationwide protest against proposed agricultural subsidy cuts.
"The government's proposed measures will make it nearly impossible for small family farms to survive. We need to stand up for our rights and the future of our farms," farmers say.
