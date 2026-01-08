BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Measuring Assets in Dollars Misses the Entire Move
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
79 views • 1 day ago

Why Measuring Assets in Dollars Misses the Entire Move | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The largest gains in silver historically come late in the cycle, and the setup now suggests that phase has begun.

This interview frames the current move in precious metals as something far larger than a typical commodity cycle. The central argument is that most investors are misreading price action because they are measuring assets in a weakening unit of account. When gold is used as the benchmark instead of dollars, many assets that appear to be rising are actually losing purchasing power. In that context, silver stands out as one of the few assets showing genuine strength in real terms.

Silver is presented as a rare combination of monetary metal and industrial necessity. It benefits from the same debt and fiat debasement forces driving gold, while also facing structural supply constraints and rising industrial demand. This dual role creates what is described as a “twin-engine” effect, making silver one of the highest-probability out performers in the current cycle. Both speakers emphasize that large, long-term breakouts tend to deliver the majority of gains near the end of the move, not the beginning, and that this cycle appears to be in its early stages.

Platinum is discussed as a complementary opportunity, having been ignored for years due to substitution effects and weak investor interest. With those pressures largely resolved and supply concentrated in geopolitically sensitive regions, platinum is framed as a catch-up trade with significant upside relative to both gold and silver. Its scarcity and industrial relevance strengthen the case for revaluation as capital rotates toward hard assets.

The broader message is one of patience and positioning. Rather than chasing yield or rotating prematurely into other commodities such as oil, the discussion stresses staying focused on monetary metals while the debasement cycle continues to unfold. The opportunity, as framed here, is not short-term speculation but participation in a multi-year reordering of value, where preparation and perspective matter more than precise timing.

Watch this video on Why Measuring Assets in Dollars Misses the Entire Move, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Why Measuring Assets in Dollars Misses the Entire Move.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
