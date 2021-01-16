"A Man Dies When He Refuses to Take a Stand for that which is True" (Sermon by Martin Luther King Jr.)

Excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.'s sermon in Selma, Alabama, on 8 March 1965 (the day after “Bloody Sunday"):

"Deep down in our non-violent creed is the conviction there are some things so dear, some things so precious, some things so eternally true, that they’re worth dying for. And if a man happens to be 36 years old, as I happen to be, some great truth stands before the door of his life — some great opportunity to stand up for that which is right. A man might be afraid his home will get bombed, or he’s afraid that he will lose his job, or he’s afraid that he will get shot, or beat down by state troopers, and he may go on and live until he’s 80. He’s just as dead at 36 as he would be at 80. The cessation of breathing in his life is merely the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit. He died …



A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.



So we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here in Alabama, amid the billy-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here in Alabama amid police dogs, if they have them. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas! We’re going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know that we are determined to be free!"

―Martin Luther King Jr.



(credit: Martin Luther King Jr.)

𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*



𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙

* 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 107 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘈𝘤𝘵 1976, 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 "𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦" 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩. 𝘍𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘕𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦.