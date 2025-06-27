Christians and the State of the World: What Can We Do? with Jiovanne Del Cristo (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/christians-and-state-world-what-can-we-do-jiovanne-del-cristo-part-1

Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest, Jiovanne Del Cristo. Here’s TBC Executive Director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today on our program and next week, as well, I welcome back to the program Jiovanne Del Cristo. He ministers at the Living Word [Church], which is a Bible-centered bilingual church in Miami, Florida.





Jio, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Jio: Thank you so much for the invitation, and it’s a pleasure and privilege to be back on with you.