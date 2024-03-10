Create New Account
FULL MOVIE! "Let My People Go" by Dr. David Clements - Watch It Here!
Blessed To Teach
451 Subscribers
102 views
Published 17 hours ago

FREE WORLDWIDE RELEASE - David Clements, B2T Ministries and Lindell TV bring you the #1 J6 and Election Fraud Film of The Year.

Support the Fight by purchasing the FULL 'Let My People Go' DVD Series HERE: https://frankspeech.com/LetMyPeopleGo

This film provides an all-out assault on rigged election machines and software, with a mandate to throw them out and bring honesty back to our elections.

