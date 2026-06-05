Breaking News: As a result of active and resolute actions, units of the Vostok group of forces liberated Komsomolskoye, in the Zaporozhye region.

Video description:

Platoon leader with the call sign 'Tankist' told about assaulting Komsomolskoye:



'We entered [the area] from three directions. We entered the area in groups, escorted by the drones. The enemy was waiting for us, well prepared, actively offering resistance. But we stayed strong and moved forward'.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

A local ceasefire organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has come into effect in the area of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).



This will allow for the repair of power transmission lines (PTLs) to prevent the threat of a nuclear accident.

More later in the day added:

The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is completely without power, and its power units are being supplied by backup diesel generators.



It is reported that the radiation is normal.



@Intelslava

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 5, 2026



▪️ Overnight, 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were destroyed over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhegorod, Oryol, Tula regions, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on targets in Odessa and its environs, as well as in the Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkov regions.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Demyanki in the Starodubsky municipal district with FPV drones. A civilian woman was injured.



▪️ In the Sumy region, in the Shostka district, the assault troops of the "North" Group of Forces continue to engage in firefights in Bachivsk and the surrounding areas of the settlement. In the Sumy region, our assault troops have advanced up to 900 meters in eleven sectors, and firefights continue in Ivolzhanka, Pisarevka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopolsky district - battles in forested areas.



▪️ In the Kursk region, the enemy shelled the village of Leshchinkovka in the Glushkovsky district, directly hitting a private house and killing a local resident.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, on the territory of the village of Ternovo, an FPV drone struck a service minibus, injuring two women. In the village of Malomikhailovka, a drone attacked a car. In the area of the village of Belianka, an FPV drone exploded in a Gazelle vehicle. In the village of Voznesenovka, a drone attack damaged a parked truck. An FPV drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces detonated on the territory of an enterprise in the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekinsky district. A civilian was injured.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces are solving the task of advancing to the settlement of Kachiy Lopan'. On the Volchansk sector, our forces have advanced up to 700 meters in ten sectors and are engaged in firefights in the villages of Okhrymovka and Losevka. On the Velikoburuluk sector, our assault groups are engaged in firefights in forested areas near Novovasilevka.



▪️ On the Dobropillsky front, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in Vasilyevka and the area of Mirnyi.



▪️ The "East" Group of Forces liberated Komsomolskoe in the Zaporozhye region.



▪️ In Energodar in the Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped a heavy munition from a hexacopter into a courtyard of multi-story residential buildings, and under the attacks of the enemy, Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya was hit. A complex situation remains with drone attacks against logistics.



▪️ In the Kherson region, a man was killed in Behtery, and over the previous day, the enemy launched 91 drones at populated settlements on the left bank.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors





