The Simpsons "predicts" Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run in 2015 clip

As we noted, the Simpsons did not ‘predict’ a 2024 presidential election victory for Trump. What you see in the 2015 video clip below is an example of predictive programming, wherein U.S. voters are subconsciously conditioned to accept Trump’s second term in office.





As in most of the western world, politics in the U.S. is not a genuine contest between advocates of one set of political beliefs or another. It’s a carefully stage-managed spectacle that’s meant to convey the illusion of political freedom.





In effect, it’s an evolved updated version of the old principle of ‘Bread and Circuses’.





That’s not to say Trump is any better than Biden. Joe Biden was placed in the White House through a rigged election and his performance since has been so abysmal that even those who might have opposed Donald Trump will now welcome his return.





That was the intention of putting a senile old man in the Oval Office.





Once reinstalled, President Trump will then go on to perform his real task, which is to lead America into direct conflict with Russia, China and Iran. The video below is part of a psychological bait to unconsciously lure Americans into this trap. Ed.





Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=280667





Video Source - "Homer Simpson in Trumptastic Voyage"