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UKRAINE, U$A, NATO, Pushing Russia for WAR - The World Stands on a Precipice Overlooking an Abyss - Hal Turner Radio - 011822
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51 views • January 20, 2022
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/
Things with Ukraine, Russia, NATO, and Potential WAR are Really getting WAY Out of Hand - DANGEROUSLY out of hand!
Full Details on Tonight's Hal Turner Radio Show.
Tune-in at 9:00 PM Eastern US time (GMT-0500)
WBCQ 7.490 or 6.160
WRMI 5.950
KYAH 540-AM (Utah)
You can also tune-in FREE here on the net via the links below, but those links do not become active until about one hour before showtime. During that hour, they stream commercial-free music until the show starts:
PRIMARY AUDIO FEED: http://stream.halturnerradioshow.com:8000/ (Click LISTEN)
Back-up Audio Feed: http://52.67.39.223:8000/ (Click LISTEN)
Steve Fletcher 222
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tsIteV2UOo
Things with Ukraine, Russia, NATO, and Potential WAR are Really getting WAY Out of Hand - DANGEROUSLY out of hand!
Full Details on Tonight's Hal Turner Radio Show.
Tune-in at 9:00 PM Eastern US time (GMT-0500)
WBCQ 7.490 or 6.160
WRMI 5.950
KYAH 540-AM (Utah)
You can also tune-in FREE here on the net via the links below, but those links do not become active until about one hour before showtime. During that hour, they stream commercial-free music until the show starts:
PRIMARY AUDIO FEED: http://stream.halturnerradioshow.com:8000/ (Click LISTEN)
Back-up Audio Feed: http://52.67.39.223:8000/ (Click LISTEN)
Steve Fletcher 222
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tsIteV2UOo
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