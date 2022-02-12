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Don't buy bread anymore. Bake perfect golden foam bread. Here's how.
BerkeleyChefs.com
BerkeleyChefs.com
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1239 views • February 12, 2022
Easy Homemade Bread for Beginners. You are in the right place if that is what you want. The process is simple, and the results are terrific. It requires simple ingredients that you most likely have in your kitchen! No bread-baking experience? This simple bread dough recipe is easy to follow along, plus you can turn it into pizza, sandwich bread, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, you name it! Bread is a favourite here at the Berkeley Chefs. This is the fluffiest, easiest bread guide. Stick around for the video.

Ingredients
400 grams (3 cups) of bread flour
280 grams (~ 1 1/8) of clean water
30 grams (2 tbsp) of cane sugar
4 grams (1 tsp) of yeast
2 grams (1/2 tsp) of sea salt

Get the written version of the recipe at:
https://berkeleychefs.com/pros-bread-guide-to-bake-a-successful-loaf/

Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel

Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist

Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#breadrecipe #easybreadrecipe #beginnerbread #berkeleychefs
Keywords
foodbreadrecipesberkeleychefsbread recipehow to make breadbread guide 101
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy