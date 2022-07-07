Highland Park shooter's wickedness was not just limited to gun violence

This week on Faith & Reason, the panel discusses a disturbing yet neglected angle on the young Highland Park shooter, and Jack gives an update on the most recent political developments in Russia and China, as well as looming famine in various parts of the world.

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