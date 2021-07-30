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The Evidence Is Overwhelming That The People Dying From "Covid" In Hospitals Are Fully Vaccinated
SonOfEnos
SonOfEnos
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781 views • July 30, 2021
As data is coming in from all over the world, it is becoming clear that receiving the Jab amounts to a nothing short of a Death Sentence. The Jab decimates one's immune system and through a mechanism called Pathogenic Priming also called ADE (antibody dependent enhancement) is causing the jabbed to drop like flies when they are exposed to any coronavirus such as the common flu.

The Luciferian Freemason's Abomination-Shot is proving very effective at reducing the world's population as well as very safe, as the Satanic companies that made it are thus far protected from all legal liability for what is nothing short of mass genocide.
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vaccinecovidpathogenic primingade
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