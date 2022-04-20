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Astrid Stuckelberger on the WHO's 'Pandemic Treaty'
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73 views • April 20, 2022
Astrid Stuckelberger is an international health scientist with more than 25 years of experience behind her.
But the part I like is that she has also worked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for many years, and has an intricate understanding of how the organisation operates.
She joined me for a truncated conversation about the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and why it is extremely dangerous for everybody.
Her referenced document can be found at my website:
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/astrid-stuckelberger-pandemic-treaty
But the part I like is that she has also worked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for many years, and has an intricate understanding of how the organisation operates.
She joined me for a truncated conversation about the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and why it is extremely dangerous for everybody.
Her referenced document can be found at my website:
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/astrid-stuckelberger-pandemic-treaty
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