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Email To Fauci 'How We Created The Bio-Weapon' & It Was All To Get Rid Of Trump
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211 views • June 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Any doubt this is a bio-weapon now - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/06/the-truth-about-bioweapon.html
It's a bio-weapon, not a virus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zqd4cDF5pHM
It was all about getting rid of Trump - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/06/03/behind-the-sars-cov-2-origination-backstory-all-roads-lead-to-stop-trump/
Mice with human lungs to test weapons - https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-military-engineered-mice-with-human-lungs-to-test-virus-report-says?
GOP will take back the senate - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/steve-bannon-georgia-will-hold-forensic-audit-three-republican-senate-seats-coming-back-full-forensic-audit-completed-video/
Is it racist if I ask this question - https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2021/06/02/boy-doing-paintball-drive-by-with-dad-is-shot-by-homeowner/
Moron police blur out suspects face to ID him - https://jonathanturley.org/2021/06/04/san-francisco-police-seeks-help-to-solve-crime-but-blurs-face-of-suspect/
More fake news and manufactured crisis - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/california-state-water-board-is-manufacturing-a-drought-by-draining-reservoirs-into-the-ocean/
You know I like this guy, what he thinks of kamala - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-brown-doesnt-mince-words-on-kamala/
Recommended reading, microwave weapons - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/microwave-weapons-havana-syndrome-usa-china-russia.html
What exactly in NESARA - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/nesara-2.pdf
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1400912348328517632
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Any doubt this is a bio-weapon now - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/06/the-truth-about-bioweapon.html
It's a bio-weapon, not a virus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zqd4cDF5pHM
It was all about getting rid of Trump - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/06/03/behind-the-sars-cov-2-origination-backstory-all-roads-lead-to-stop-trump/
Mice with human lungs to test weapons - https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-military-engineered-mice-with-human-lungs-to-test-virus-report-says?
GOP will take back the senate - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/steve-bannon-georgia-will-hold-forensic-audit-three-republican-senate-seats-coming-back-full-forensic-audit-completed-video/
Is it racist if I ask this question - https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2021/06/02/boy-doing-paintball-drive-by-with-dad-is-shot-by-homeowner/
Moron police blur out suspects face to ID him - https://jonathanturley.org/2021/06/04/san-francisco-police-seeks-help-to-solve-crime-but-blurs-face-of-suspect/
More fake news and manufactured crisis - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/california-state-water-board-is-manufacturing-a-drought-by-draining-reservoirs-into-the-ocean/
You know I like this guy, what he thinks of kamala - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-brown-doesnt-mince-words-on-kamala/
Recommended reading, microwave weapons - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/microwave-weapons-havana-syndrome-usa-china-russia.html
What exactly in NESARA - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/nesara-2.pdf
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1400912348328517632
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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