Judicial Watch Weekly Update | Biden Balloon Fiasco, Court Martial General Milley?
Biden Balloon Fiasco, Court Martial General Milley? Trump Praises Judicial Watch!


Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses President Biden's handling of Chinese spy balloons over U.S. airspace, the actions of General Mark Milley. Plus, President Trump praises Judicial Watch, and see Fitton and Judicial Watch at CPAC 2023! WATCH NOW!

READ D.C. Public Schools Social Studies Standards:

https://osse.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/osse/page_content/attachments/OSSE%20Social%20Studies%20Standards%20Draft%20for%20Public%20Comment.pdf


