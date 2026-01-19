BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
How Much Will SILVER Be Worth If DOLLAR Collapses?
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
516 views • 17 hours ago

GOLD & SILVER GUIDEhttps://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)

Old video, but still relevant! Will silver go up if the dollar collapses?

The short answer is yes.

In fact, silver will go up whether or not the dollar collapses. The dollar could suddenly quadruple in value, silver will still go up in value. 

Let’s provide some context into this.

First, let’s define what a “dollar collapse” means and how it differs from a dollar decline. 

What Is A Dollar Crash?

When a country has more debt than it can pay, typically the currency starts collapsing.

Governments will, of course, try to do something about it.

They will try to print more money. This is an attempt to inflate the problem or delay it. 

I know it sounds familiar. 

Of course the greater our debt, the higher the inflation we need to stop the collapse. The higher the inflation, the greater the danger that hyperinflation will take place.

As far as our research has gone, no government has ever been able to control hyperinflation. If it occurs, it does so quickly and always ends with a crash.

Argentina,  Hungary, Ukraine,﻿ Iceland, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Germany﻿ have all experienced terrible currency crises since 1900. 

Some also consider the Russian currency distress during 2014 a currency collapse.

The root of any collapse stems from a lack of faith in the stability or usefulness of money to serve as an effective store of value or medium of exchange.

As soon as users stop believing that a currency is useful, that currency is in trouble.

This can be brought about through improper valuations or pegging, chronic low growth, or inflation.

Has The Dollar Collapsed Before ?

Some argue that the dollar has been collapsing since it was created. 

Back in 2001, $10,000 will pay your 1-Bedroom apartment in Los Angeles for 18 months.

Fast forward to today, $10,000 will only pay 1-Bedroom apartment for 8 months… and that apartment will most likely be in a sketchy part of Los Angeles. 

The only reason our inflation remains below 5% is the change in how the government computes our inflation. Yes, they changed it because they realized it’s the only way they can make us and themselves feel good. 

Now, don’t panic. Yeah, it sounds scary but it shouldn’t be.

Yes, you can put yourself in a situation where you can shield yourself from any kind of currency devaluation or collapse. 

How? 

Invest. Invest in assets that will remain relevant and needed even when everything else is collapsing. Invest in assets whose value is not dependent on anything but itself. 

Bonds. ETFs. Stocks. Cryptocurrencies. And Gold. 

Learn how to take back control before it’s too late and download your FREE gold guide:

👉 https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide

Or call Augusta at 855-466-4671 to learn more.

Keywords
federal reserveus economyusdsilverrecessionfinance newsdollar collapsesavingsgold priceprecious metalsus dollargold and silveriracpigold pricesgold iradollar crashsilver pricegold investmentsgold investinggold investmentretirement investinggold and silver investingretirement savingssilver investing
Recent News
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
EU moves to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loans, escalating economic warfare

EU moves to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loans, escalating economic warfare

Belle Carter
Dale Whitaker on conservative media's role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Silver is Money: The people's currency in an age of financial tyranny

Silver is Money: The people’s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Ramon Tomey
The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

Ramon Tomey
