HOW TO HAVE HOPE - Freedomain Call In

The caller delves into struggles with school, weight, and dating. He and Stefan explore why parents may sabotage their children's weight loss efforts. They also discuss the challenges of finding quality partners and the importance of taking action when behavior doesn't align with our expectations.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022