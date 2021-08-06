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Channel Intro - Welcome !
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34 views • August 06, 2021
A brief introduction for this channel.
GeoEngineering, Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), HAARP, Ionospheric Heaters, Solar Radiation Management (SRM), 'ChemTrails', Weather Modification, Climate Modification, Climate Engineering, Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCOPEX), Stratospheric Particle Injection for Climate Engineering (SPICE), Cloud Seeding, Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding, Weather Modification via Drones/UAV's, North American Weather Modification Council (NAWMC), Weather Modification Inc., North American Weather Consultants, Harvard, Carnegie, David Keith, Ken Caldeira, Bill Gates, The Carbon War Room, World Meteorological Organisation, Texas Weather Modification Associations, Idaho Power, North California Power Agency, Snowy Hydro (Australia), Hail Suppression in Germany and much more..
GeoEngineering, Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), HAARP, Ionospheric Heaters, Solar Radiation Management (SRM), 'ChemTrails', Weather Modification, Climate Modification, Climate Engineering, Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCOPEX), Stratospheric Particle Injection for Climate Engineering (SPICE), Cloud Seeding, Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding, Weather Modification via Drones/UAV's, North American Weather Modification Council (NAWMC), Weather Modification Inc., North American Weather Consultants, Harvard, Carnegie, David Keith, Ken Caldeira, Bill Gates, The Carbon War Room, World Meteorological Organisation, Texas Weather Modification Associations, Idaho Power, North California Power Agency, Snowy Hydro (Australia), Hail Suppression in Germany and much more..
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