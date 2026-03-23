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Hey Americans and Europeans... just a few reflections about you from your "closest ally".
And hey Russia and China... just a few "observations" about you from the very entity you've gone out of your way to accommodate… even during genocide and somehow their warcrimes keep getting politely sidestepped.
Source @Vanessa Beeley
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