The US wanted to kill Muammar Gaddafi THREE TIMES: Ex-Congressman Curt Weldon explains to Tucker Carlson why Washington wanted him gone

"He wanted to unite the African continent into a group of nations economically, like the European economy. He wanted to base it on the gold standard. And the US and Europe didn't want that."

Adding:

China accuses US of launching MALICIOUS CYBERATTACKS

Three alleged agents of the US National Security Agency (NSA) have been added to a wanted list by Chinese police in the city of Harbin, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Identified as Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling and Stephen W. Johnson, the three have been accused of launching "advanced" cyberattacks during the 2025 Asian Winter Games in February.

🎯What “critical information infrastructure” in Heilongjiang province was targeted?

🔴energy

🔴transportation

🔴water conservancy

🔴communications

🔴national defense research institutions

The NSA reportedly intended to use cyberattacks to steal the personal data of participating athletes.

The University of California and Virginia Tech have been accused of being involved in the attacks.