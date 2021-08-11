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Doctor Thoroughly Demolishes CDC’s ‘Guidance’ in Presentation That Blows School Board Away
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131 views • August 11, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock, a McCordsville Indiana resident and family medicine physician, testifies before the Mt. Vernon school board that the measures recommended by the corrupt CDC are “contrary to the rules of science” and completely ineffective at preventing viral infections. He went on to point out a COVID outbreak last months in Provincetown, Massachusetts where the majority of people included vaccinated individuals.
The video clip starts off Dr. Stock introduced himself as a physician who is especially trained in immunology and inflammation regulation and says everything the CDC has recommended thus far goes against scientific data.
He then explained how the Coronavirus and all respiratory viruses are spread by aerosol particles which can go through every type of masks.
Dr. Stock then shared in detail about how the condition antibody mediated viral enhancement [Antibody Dependent Enhancement - ADE] happens when a vaccine causes the body to fight the virus in a wrong way.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2021
The video clip starts off Dr. Stock introduced himself as a physician who is especially trained in immunology and inflammation regulation and says everything the CDC has recommended thus far goes against scientific data.
He then explained how the Coronavirus and all respiratory viruses are spread by aerosol particles which can go through every type of masks.
Dr. Stock then shared in detail about how the condition antibody mediated viral enhancement [Antibody Dependent Enhancement - ADE] happens when a vaccine causes the body to fight the virus in a wrong way.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2021
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