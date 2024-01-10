January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day!

HISTORY OF NATIONAL CUT YOUR ENERGY COSTS DAY

We are highly dependent on electricity and use a lot of energy to keep our homes warm during the winter and cool during the summer. Heating and cooling costs are some of the most expensive bills that we pay throughout the year and there has been an issue that people have complained about.





Homes account for 22% of the energy usage in the United States, according to Energy.gov. Our lights, chargers, laptops, and televisions are always plugged in. We have numerous options when it comes to saving money and conserving energy in our homes. Simple tasks such as taking shorter showers, keeping thermostats turned down, and unplugging unused appliances can all make a difference. The less energy we use, the better it is for the environment.





National Cut Your Energy Costs Day was first established by the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance. Its relevance to wider society means that it is observed in numerous places throughout the world, including the U.S and the UK, where the media often choose this day to publish energy-saving tips for their readers.

For a FREE copy of our "10 Energy and Money-Saving Tips" e-guide on Google Drive, click-on: tinyurl.com/10energySavers





To help you cut your energy costs and/or be more self-reliant, visit the links below:





1. Save energy (and your health) with true full-spectrum LEDs that are balanced with near-infrared and ultraviolet-A rays by clicking-on our SOLshine affiliate link: Bit.ly/FullSpectrumLED

Learn more at: Linktr.ee/FullSpectrumLED . To help educate others about the importance of getting full-spectrum light by becoming a FREE SOLshine.org affiliate, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/PromotePhotoNutrition





2. To heat just your body (vs. the entire building or bedroom) while sleeping -- and using LESS THAN 60 watts -- click-on: Bio-Mats.com/danny . Learn more at:

Linktr.ee/Biomat . To also become a Richway Biomat distributor, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway





3. Make your own water FROM AIR by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir & telling TsunamiProducts.com that Danny Tseng referred you





4. To have better sleep (AND save energy) by eliminating "phantom/vampire" plug loads with UL-listed remote circuit breaker cut-off switches, click-on: Linktr.ee/EMFkillSwitch . SAVE 10% by applying code:

howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: LiveEMFsafe.com





5. To possibly save some energy while washing clothes (and also blast-off any residue of poisons sprayed on your produce), INVEST in commercial-grade ultrasonic cleaners AND save 5% by applying code: DANNY

when checking-out at: SharperTek.com





6. To be your own power company with USA-Made Mission solar panels and the world's first advanced home energy storage system with built-in EMP protection, click-on our GridDown affiliate link to save 7% at:

bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield or apply code: onehouseoffthegrid at: GridDown.com





7. To generate your own energy with N. America's ONLY certified small-scale, vertical-axis wind turbines, click-on: Linktr.ee/WindPowerForDummies

and look around: gogreenenergyonline.com/products . Leave a VM at 786.441.2727 with ?'s or to request a free quote for your home and/or business





8. To eliminate the need for artificial daytime lighting with Parans' cutting-edge, fiber-optic solar daylighting, look around: Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting and leave a VM at 786.441.2727 for a free quote for your home and/or commercial/industrial building





Learn more about us at: Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/DannyZen