UAF drones fell on the roof of an apartment building in Samara, Russia - there are victims, one person was hospitalized

Samara: The governor of the Samara region Fedorishchev:





In Novokuybyshevsk, as a result of an attack on industrial enterprises, according to preliminary data, there are victims.

One person died.

Video description:

The debris of one of the UAF drones fell on the roof of a multi-story building in Samara. As a result of the debris falling on the street, there are victims, and one person has been hospitalized.

⚡️ Overnight, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 154 Ukrainian UAVs over the territories of the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Nizhegorod, Rostov, Samara regions, the Republic of Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

In Novokuybyshevsk, as a result of an attack on industrial enterprises, according to preliminary data, there are victims. One person died.

One of the UAF drones fell on the roof of an apartment building in Samara (video). As a result, there are victims, one person was hospitalized

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of April 23, 2026

Important! ❗️Internet outages do not help in the fight against UAVs, but only worsen communication between all the disparate forces involved in repelling enemy attacks.

▪️154 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the regions of Russia during the night. The enemy continues to send drones to Sevastopol and Crimea for another night, the governor reported about 15 targets shot down. During the repulsion of an air attack on the Rostov region, two dozen UAVs were destroyed in 7 districts. In Novokuybyshevsk, as a result of an attack on industrial enterprises, there are reportedly casualties. One person was killed. One of the UAF drones fell on the roof of a multi-story building in Samara (https://t.me/opersvodki/32267), one person was hospitalized.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Izium, Pavlograd, and the Chernihiv region.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles in the previous sectors. There is a battle in Miropol and the vicinity of a populated area.

▪️In the Kursk region, a UAF drone strike on a car in Korenovo resulted in the injury of a civilian.

▪️In the Belgorod region, UAF drone strikes injured civilians in Belgorod, Grayvoron, and the village of Nikolskoe. Many populated areas are daily subjected to drone attacks, and there is destruction of civilian objects on the ground every day.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces reports that the 245th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Northern Group of Forces continued to clear the forest areas in the vicinity of the settlement of Veterinarnoe: during a fierce firefight, a combat group of the 22nd Motor Rifle Brigade of the UAF was destroyed, and six Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner. On the Volchansk sector, our forces are engaged in fierce battles in the vicinity of the village of Bochkovo, advancing towards the village of Losevka.

▪️There are battles on the northwest of the Kupyansk region. In the soldiers' chats, it is reported that the UAF positions in the city, in its western part, are weakening.

▪️On the Slavyansk direction, the UAF are counterattacking at Lipovka and in the forests near Fedorovka Second, holding back our offensive on Ray-Aleksandrovka.

▪️On the Konstantinovsk direction, intense battles are taking place near Chasov Yar and around Konstantinovka.

▪️On the Dobropillsk direction, there are no changes. The enemy is sending attack UAVs to hit energy objects in the regions. The situation with electricity supply remains extremely difficult.

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)