House Swap Chaos in El Salvador | Our Moving Day Vlog & Family Adventure Abroad | Charity Hagenaars
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
4 views • 1 day ago

House Swap Chaos in El Salvador | Our Moving Day Vlog & Family Adventure Abroad 🇸🇻 | Charity Hagenaars


This is our real-life House Swap El Salvador story: one day, two homes, five family members, and a whole lot of moving-day madness. In this vlog, we take you behind the scenes of how a simple idea turned into a full House Swap El Salvador experience, packing, multiple trips, cleaning, keys exchanged, and our first night in a new space. If you’re curious about expat life, family logistics, or what it takes to swap homes in El Salvador, this one delivers practical lessons and honest moments.


📍 Location: El Salvador

💰 Currency: USD (Bitcoin-friendly communities exist)

☀️ Vibe: Fast-paced family move, heartfelt, faith-led


🔔 Don't forget to subscribe for more videos on life in El Salvador, family adventures abroad, and practical expat tips.

🔗 Subscribe here: (https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1)


🌍 Join Our Weekly Relocation & Community Call


Interested in moving to El Salvador? Join our Monday Night Relocation Call where we share tips, answer questions, and connect with fellow expats.


📲 **Join our WhatsApp relocation group** to stay connected throughout the week.

🗓 **Every Monday** | 7:00 – 9:00 PM (America/El\_Salvador Time Zone)

📍 **Platform**: Google Meet

🔗 **Video Call Link**: (https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw)


Whether you’re planning a move or just curious, come connect with us.

Keywords
family lifemedical tourism el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadormoving abroad with familyhouse swap el salvadorfamily vlog el salvadorhouse swap vlogmoving day vlogcanadian family in el salvadorel salvador expat experiencehouse swapping storyexpat housing el salvadorliving abroad vlogel salvador relocation tipsbefore and after house tourchristian family vlogmoving overseas with kidsel salvador home tour
