House Swap Chaos in El Salvador | Our Moving Day Vlog & Family Adventure Abroad 🇸🇻 | Charity Hagenaars





This is our real-life House Swap El Salvador story: one day, two homes, five family members, and a whole lot of moving-day madness. In this vlog, we take you behind the scenes of how a simple idea turned into a full House Swap El Salvador experience, packing, multiple trips, cleaning, keys exchanged, and our first night in a new space. If you’re curious about expat life, family logistics, or what it takes to swap homes in El Salvador, this one delivers practical lessons and honest moments.





📍 Location: El Salvador

💰 Currency: USD (Bitcoin-friendly communities exist)

☀️ Vibe: Fast-paced family move, heartfelt, faith-led





🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe for more videos on life in El Salvador, family adventures abroad, and practical expat tips.

🔗 Subscribe here: (https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1)





🌍 Join Our Weekly Relocation & Community Call





Interested in moving to El Salvador? Join our Monday Night Relocation Call where we share tips, answer questions, and connect with fellow expats.





📲 **Join our WhatsApp relocation group** to stay connected throughout the week.

🗓 **Every Monday** | 7:00 – 9:00 PM (America/El\_Salvador Time Zone)

📍 **Platform**: Google Meet

🔗 **Video Call Link**: (https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw)





Whether you’re planning a move or just curious, come connect with us.