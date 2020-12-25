© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mom's Grave-Dove Release
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • December 25, 2020
I thought I would do something special for my mom. I released a dove at the end of the graveside prayer to symbolize her soul flying to heaven. The dove went up in the air, then turned and flew over my mom before flying into the distance. It was beautiful. God Bless you mom-we love you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.