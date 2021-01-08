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THE HEALTH CONSEQUENCES OF WEARING MASKS THERE ARE SERIOUS RISKS
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84 views • January 08, 2021
AND NO ONE IS TELLING YOU
You are ordered to wear masks.
Do the idiots who order this have ANY idea what they are doing?
An expert with 25 years experience in the details of masks and other protective gear speaks out.
Is that mask giving you lung cancer? It’s criminal to force children to wear masks all day
By Guy Crittenden
Originally posted on Facebook
You are ordered to wear masks.
Do the idiots who order this have ANY idea what they are doing?
An expert with 25 years experience in the details of masks and other protective gear speaks out.
Is that mask giving you lung cancer? It’s criminal to force children to wear masks all day
By Guy Crittenden
Originally posted on Facebook
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