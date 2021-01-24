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Lefty Media Suddenly Against Immigration
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110 views • January 24, 2021
The New York Times, the Guardian, Vox, and the Washington Post have suddenly recognized that replacement migration destroys national identity. They call it "colonization" that could "exacerbate unrest" and even spark fears of "ethnic cleansing." Jared Taylor explains this startling change of heart.
First posted on YouTube on August 15, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on August 15, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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