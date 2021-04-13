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6) Gestora do projecto 5G da OTAN, Ineta Kraukle (Letónia)
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22 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos para FalconsCAFE.
Publicado pela 1ª vez às 20:09 UTC, Outubro 03, 2019.
NATO 5G project manager in Latvia, Ineta Kraukle, interview excerpt commentary, Janis Plavinš: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vxfyASNXFy5v/
Citações em destaque: - "a sociedade não precisa de saber" - "grandes negócios, projecto específicos, ninguém vai dizer nada" - "acordos confidenciais"
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Publicado pela 1ª vez às 20:09 UTC, Outubro 03, 2019.
NATO 5G project manager in Latvia, Ineta Kraukle, interview excerpt commentary, Janis Plavinš: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vxfyASNXFy5v/
Citações em destaque: - "a sociedade não precisa de saber" - "grandes negócios, projecto específicos, ninguém vai dizer nada" - "acordos confidenciais"
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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