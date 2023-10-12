“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the Univ of Wisconsin yesterday.

Greg Price posted...
“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.
The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.
@greg_price11
https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1712130345632493684?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.