Create New Account
“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the Univ of Wisconsin yesterday.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2151 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published 19 hours ago

Greg Price posted...


“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.


The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.


@greg_price11

https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1712130345632493684?s=20


Keywords
protestsisrealdeclaration of warhamas attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket