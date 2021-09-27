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Dark winter is coming. Pray for the vaccinated
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111 views • September 27, 2021
1. Dr.Ben Marble: "The Dark Winter" that's coming for vaxxed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-ben-marble-quot-the-dark-winter-quot-that-039-s-coming-for-vaxxed_uHFnJrlbAKHCi1Q.html
2. Ezra Levant, Rebel News, compares vaxx passports with the star of David. One man refuse to make the nazi salute. Now its time to stand up against tyranny
https://www.rebelnews.com/what_are_the_unintended_consequences_of_vaccine_passports?utm_campaign=el_comply1_9_24_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
3. John Henry-Western interviews the parents of Australian health freedom activist Monica Smit and how her faith carried her through
https://www.brighteon.com/4aa89325-8c94-4eab-97bf-ba4db2f09059
4. Warfare From Within - Australia Is Being Overrun | The Crowhouse
https://www.brighteon.com/f662926e-b071-48f3-9d1f-16ac22a35464
5. Social Credit Score New World Order. THE WORLD THEY WANT US TO LIVE IN, ITS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH A FUCKING VIRUS.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/social-credit-score-new-world-order_hg7M5KZANmpcFG5.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-ben-marble-quot-the-dark-winter-quot-that-039-s-coming-for-vaxxed_uHFnJrlbAKHCi1Q.html
2. Ezra Levant, Rebel News, compares vaxx passports with the star of David. One man refuse to make the nazi salute. Now its time to stand up against tyranny
https://www.rebelnews.com/what_are_the_unintended_consequences_of_vaccine_passports?utm_campaign=el_comply1_9_24_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
3. John Henry-Western interviews the parents of Australian health freedom activist Monica Smit and how her faith carried her through
https://www.brighteon.com/4aa89325-8c94-4eab-97bf-ba4db2f09059
4. Warfare From Within - Australia Is Being Overrun | The Crowhouse
https://www.brighteon.com/f662926e-b071-48f3-9d1f-16ac22a35464
5. Social Credit Score New World Order. THE WORLD THEY WANT US TO LIVE IN, ITS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH A FUCKING VIRUS.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/social-credit-score-new-world-order_hg7M5KZANmpcFG5.html
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