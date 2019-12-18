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Learn How Leftist Bullying Backfired In The U.K. Election
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49 views • December 18, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson analyzes the fallout from the UK election and what it really signifies.
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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