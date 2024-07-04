Joe Biden blames jet lag for debate performance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US President Joe Biden has blamed his debate performance last week on jet lag, telling reporters that he "wasn't very smart" for "travelling around the world a couple of times" before the debate. Biden, 81, last returned from travel on 15 June, nearly two weeks ahead of the 27 June debate. The Democratic presidential candidate appeared to struggle through some responses during a debate with former President Donald Trump last Thursday.
