The Trust Game [Limited Series] Truthstream Media Long Awaited Documentary Finally Finished

The Trust Game [Limited Series] Truthstream Media Long Awaited Documentary Finally FinishedTruthstream MediaTwo episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series.**Research and documentary duo Aaron & Melissa Dykes turn their focus to an intricate and long-winding path that connects the foundations of modern society with the rise of central banks – as the insipid but immensely influential policies of money issuance weave together the shadowy sinews of history's most pivotal events.From colonial expansion, to the creation of the Federal Reserve, up to our volatile age of cryptocurrency and digital authorization, the contentious battleground of finance has pitted presidents and congressional representatives alike against the unmovable power of lenders and moneymakers, who've worked to tip the scales towards centralized authority at the expense of individual sovereignty.Attempting a greater context, 'The Trust Game' is a 10-part, over 10-hour series aiming to sharpen global events spinning blurry in the rapid stages of development. Major changes have occurred; major changes are underway. Yet some things remain surprisingly the same – this is a system dependent upon confidence, belief, and ultimately... trust.**Two episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series. The filmmakers and the life of this project depend exclusively on the currency of your support, patronage and exchange of ideas. Thank you for that. Please share if it is valuable to you: vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame**