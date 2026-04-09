Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird Proves Earth Is Not a Globe

…. Don’t tell Mike Adams about this, he cannot handle the cognitive dissonance. When real world reality and The Bible clash with NASA’s abstract mathematical modeling based on faulty man-made input assumptions, Adams’ picks NASA every single time. A character flaw, no doubt, that I wish upon no one. Permanently blinded by “science”, and the resulting closed tight mind, is not a good thing, any way you look at it.

You can try to tell him, you can try to show him the mountains of empirical scientific evidence, but he just won’t look or listen. So what’s a poor boy supposed to do, ya know? Well, all you can do, is poke. Poke poke. Like a thorn, or a needle, in his side, trying to wake the guy up… like you’re on some mission, from God, or something.

But alas, do not hold thy breath, for this guy is one indoctrinated, dense, son of a bitch, when it comes to this major, far reaching, all encompassing, subject.

God, and I, have our work cut out for us, I know, but again, what’s a poor boy supposed to do?

And by poor boy, I mean a middle aged man, in the top 6% bracket, of household incomes, just to be clear. But still.