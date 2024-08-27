Insider: Gates Developing October Surprise 'Supervirus' To Force Lockdowns Before Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are developing an election year “supervirus” to unleash on the United States, cause mass panic, and place the population on lockdown to steal the 2024 election.
According to an insider, Gates and Fauci are working to create a “supervirus” that combines rNA from SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and HIV.
The goal is to develop a “supervirus” that can be aerosolized, spreading mpox infections from the sky. From those infections, HIV will then be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
