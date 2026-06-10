Fertilizing Success, Tomato & Cucumber Harvest & Avocado Ice Cream

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 10th! This week was all about fertilizing the garden plants, and it’s paying off—I’ve got another great harvest of yellow tomatoes and cucumbers. I also tried out my cooking skills again by making a special treat of avocado ice cream. I finished up the succession planting of sweet potato slips, and I potted up the Okra and Jute Mallow just before our rainy season starts. It feels like it’s come a bit early this year, especially with all the rain we’ve been having lately.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:44Bi-monthly Fertilizing
01:35Zucchini Growth Check
02:04Watermelon Check
05:55Mikan Orange Check
03:33Fertilizing North Garden Plants
04:45Watering After Fertilizing
05:17Harvesting Yellow Tomatoes
05:28Avocado Ice Cream!
09:04Lull in the Rain
09:33Planting Sweet Potato Slips
12:29Moving Sweet Potatoes to North Garden
14:37Pepper Check & Poblano Harvest
15:09Taming the Butternut Vines
1606 Harvesting Cucumbers
16:42Checking Other Plants
17:56Eggplant Succession Plant Check
18:08Lemon Tree & Pumpkin Checks
19:49Prepping Today’s Harvest
20:20Avocado Ice Cream Taste Test!
21:05Rain Let-up, Garden Check
21:25Up-potting Okra & Jute Mallow
26:18Scenes of Kamakura