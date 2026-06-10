Fertilizing Success, Tomato & Cucumber Harvest & Avocado Ice Cream

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 10th! This week was all about fertilizing the garden plants, and it’s paying off—I’ve got another great harvest of yellow tomatoes and cucumbers. I also tried out my cooking skills again by making a special treat of avocado ice cream. I finished up the succession planting of sweet potato slips, and I potted up the Okra and Jute Mallow just before our rainy season starts. It feels like it’s come a bit early this year, especially with all the rain we’ve been having lately.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude