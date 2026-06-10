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Fertilizing Success, Tomato & Cucumber Harvest & Avocado Ice Cream
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 10th! This week was all about fertilizing the garden plants, and it’s paying off—I’ve got another great harvest of yellow tomatoes and cucumbers. I also tried out my cooking skills again by making a special treat of avocado ice cream. I finished up the succession planting of sweet potato slips, and I potted up the Okra and Jute Mallow just before our rainy season starts. It feels like it’s come a bit early this year, especially with all the rain we’ve been having lately.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:44Bi-monthly Fertilizing

01:35Zucchini Growth Check

02:04Watermelon Check

05:55Mikan Orange Check

03:33Fertilizing North Garden Plants

04:45Watering After Fertilizing

05:17Harvesting Yellow Tomatoes

05:28Avocado Ice Cream!

09:04Lull in the Rain

09:33Planting Sweet Potato Slips

12:29Moving Sweet Potatoes to North Garden

14:37Pepper Check & Poblano Harvest

15:09Taming the Butternut Vines

1606 Harvesting Cucumbers

16:42Checking Other Plants

17:56Eggplant Succession Plant Check

18:08Lemon Tree & Pumpkin Checks

19:49Prepping Today’s Harvest

20:20Avocado Ice Cream Taste Test!

21:05Rain Let-up, Garden Check

21:25Up-potting Okra & Jute Mallow

26:18Scenes of Kamakura

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