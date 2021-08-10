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Jackets & Brackets 2 - The Murder of Isaac Kappy
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96 views • August 10, 2021
SUBSCRIBE: www.goodlion.tv
Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
Isaac Kappy was born on February 17, 1977. He was an actor, writer, producer, and indie musician. He gained notoriety when he decided to come out against the establishment by denouncing the prevalent pedophilia in Hollywood and the elites. Soon after he got blacklisted by friends and colleagues and never worked in the industry again. Isaac began his acting career in 2006 with minor roles in films and television shows. His most memorable performance was in the 2011 action movie “Thor” part of the Marvel brand. He appeared as an extra on the critically acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad in the episode “737”.
In summer 2018, Isaac Kappy made headlines after posting a short Periscope stream calling his one-time close friend, Seth Green, a pedophile. In subsequent videos and interviews more accusations would follow, he denounced Seth’s wife Clare Grant and confirmed rumors on high profile people. Among those names: Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Stephen King, James Gunn, David Geffen, and many others.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said: “Isaac died after he ‘forced himself off’ a bridge the morning of May 13th, 2019.” He “jumped” off a bridge near Bellemont onto I-40, where he was hit by a passing truck. Curiously, the vehicle didn’t reflect the violence of this event. They added: “two teenagers got out of their vehicle and tried to physically restrain Kappy from jumping, but failed. No one else was injured during the incident and the investigation is closed.” ON THIS DELIVERY of the Total Disclosure Podcast, I go through Isaac's last periscope, his last Instagram post, and some of the nefarious characters around him who abused his trusting nature.
The Total Disclosure Network is 100% independent. I focus on exposing child sex trafficking, pedophilia, tyranny, high-profile murders, and secret societies. Any person who uses mind control, child rape, blackmail, and other crimes to pull the strings from the shadows is a target.
DISCLAIMER: I don't advocate for harassment or violence against the individuals exposed in my media outlets, on the contrary, my aim is to inform people so they themselves avoid being victims of lies, scams, harassment, violence, manipulation, false information, emotional abuse or much worse. I hope people in law enforcement will find my research and act accordingly with the evidence/witnesses provided.
You can also follow me on:
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
Isaac Kappy was born on February 17, 1977. He was an actor, writer, producer, and indie musician. He gained notoriety when he decided to come out against the establishment by denouncing the prevalent pedophilia in Hollywood and the elites. Soon after he got blacklisted by friends and colleagues and never worked in the industry again. Isaac began his acting career in 2006 with minor roles in films and television shows. His most memorable performance was in the 2011 action movie “Thor” part of the Marvel brand. He appeared as an extra on the critically acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad in the episode “737”.
In summer 2018, Isaac Kappy made headlines after posting a short Periscope stream calling his one-time close friend, Seth Green, a pedophile. In subsequent videos and interviews more accusations would follow, he denounced Seth’s wife Clare Grant and confirmed rumors on high profile people. Among those names: Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Stephen King, James Gunn, David Geffen, and many others.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said: “Isaac died after he ‘forced himself off’ a bridge the morning of May 13th, 2019.” He “jumped” off a bridge near Bellemont onto I-40, where he was hit by a passing truck. Curiously, the vehicle didn’t reflect the violence of this event. They added: “two teenagers got out of their vehicle and tried to physically restrain Kappy from jumping, but failed. No one else was injured during the incident and the investigation is closed.” ON THIS DELIVERY of the Total Disclosure Podcast, I go through Isaac's last periscope, his last Instagram post, and some of the nefarious characters around him who abused his trusting nature.
The Total Disclosure Network is 100% independent. I focus on exposing child sex trafficking, pedophilia, tyranny, high-profile murders, and secret societies. Any person who uses mind control, child rape, blackmail, and other crimes to pull the strings from the shadows is a target.
DISCLAIMER: I don't advocate for harassment or violence against the individuals exposed in my media outlets, on the contrary, my aim is to inform people so they themselves avoid being victims of lies, scams, harassment, violence, manipulation, false information, emotional abuse or much worse. I hope people in law enforcement will find my research and act accordingly with the evidence/witnesses provided.
You can also follow me on:
Website: https://www.totaldisclosure.net
Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/totaldisclosureshop
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/lion-disclosure
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/totaldisclosure1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQzAaYSU94SFgG7KHnxSHug
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
MeWe 1: https://mewe.com/p/louderthanlove
MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
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