I tear a strip off these cold cretins by going over their internal emails. You’ll see their faces and can decide for yourselves if they have a shred of humanity left.. If you would like to send a gift of financial support, click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

**Thank You and God bless each of you for being here!** I also talk about the hero Dr. Charles Hoffe, whose story is a must-hear. References below:

VIDEO: Charles Hoffe https://www.bitchute.com/video/azW4ahVjF9jq

Dr. Charles Hoffe Letter to Henry: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-open-letter-dr-hoffe-to-dr-henry-april-5-2021.pdf

BC Email package: http://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807.pdf

Global News says Pf1zer/M0dern@ not safe for immunocompromised, etc: https://globalnews.ca/news/7512453/bc-covid-19-vaccine-schedule-rollout-priority/

Polly VIDEO: They’ll Burn it All Down: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbZwKX5ERuFz/

Polly VIDEO: CEPI Rigging Vaccine Adverse Events: https://www.bitchute.com/video/30Kld6lO0vUV/

#britishcolumbia #bonnie #henry #adverse #reactions

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzCthfsFnxoE/ - June 24, 2022.

Amazing Polly | BOOM! Vaccine Mafia Emails Exposed!

Amazing Polly, BOOM, Vaccine Mafia Emails Exposed, June 24 2022.



