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Alternative Forms of Energy Production
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21 views • April 11, 2021
Sayer Ji is the author of REGENERATE, a natural health and health rights advocate, and the founder of GreenMedInfo, the world’s largest open-access natural health database. GreenMedInfo.com provides a resource where consumers and health care professionals can access evidence-based, clinical data without the complexity of searching and navigating multiple health institutions. Over 100 million visitors have used the free resource since its inception in 2008. Sayer is also a reviewer at the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, the co-founder and CEO of Systome Biomed, a board member of the National Health Federation, and a steering committee member of the Global GMO Free Coalition.
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