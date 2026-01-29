Media Manipulation of the Sheep They Herd Left-- HARD

The left continues to manipulate their loyal subjects, by casting something as "far right" it instantly makes you discount the veracity of the account. That's what they did with Cam. Higby's proving that far left activist in Minnesota were communicating via a signal group.

#minneapolis #trump #signalgate #camhigby #FakeNews #MediaManipulation













Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️