The Corona Slide | The Best Thing to Come Out of Oklahoma Governor Stitt's Office Since the Corona Outbreak!!! Experience the Jack-Assery
Thrivetime Show
1627 Subscribers
168 views
Published 12 hours ago

The Corona Slide | The Best Thing to Come Out of Oklahoma Governor Stitt's Office Since the Corona Outbreak!!! Experience the Jack-Assery | Watch The Corona Slide Featuring Governor Stitt's Interpretive Dancer and Drake

The Great Reset Explained In 5 Minutes | Why Were COVID-19 Models False? Why PCR Tests Misused to Inflate the COVID-19 Cases? Why Were Effective COVID-19 Treatments Withheld? "The Moment When Surveillance Started Going Under the Skin." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v321ftg-the-great-reset-explained-in-5-minutes-.html

Keywords
oklahomathe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

