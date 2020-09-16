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2020 is 'our fight for America' | Michael Savage
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34 views • September 16, 2020
Longtime radio personality and political commentator Dr. Michael Savage comments exclusively on the Biden-Harris campaign's stance on law enforcement, the way prominent Democrats are reacting to ongoing wildfires in California, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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