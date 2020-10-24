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Tucker Carlson Tonight 10-23-20
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66 views • October 24, 2020
The top rated #1 news show on TV.
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Why Did Hunter Biden Extend Loan in China – What is this Deal About?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/loan-documents-involving-hunter-biden-released-steve-bannon-extended-one-chinese-man-another/
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‘Joe Biden Is Lying to the American People’
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/24/gop-rep-stefanik-joe-biden-is-lying-to-the-american-people/
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Trump Critics Reveal Ignorance on Immigration Issues After President Remarks on Coyote Human Traffickers
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/23/trump-critics-reveal-ignorance-on-immigration-issues-after-president-remarks-on-coyote-human-traffickers/
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Bracing for a ‘DARK WINTER’
https://leohohmann.com/2020/10/23/bracing-for-a-dark-winter/
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Schumer pens Letter To FBI, Asks To Wait Until After Election For Hunter Biden Investigation
https://conservativebrief.com/terrified-schumer-cries-to-the-fbi-begs-for-mercy-27722/?utm_source=CB&;utm_medium=ProTrumpNews
------------------
Why Did Hunter Biden Extend Loan in China – What is this Deal About?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/loan-documents-involving-hunter-biden-released-steve-bannon-extended-one-chinese-man-another/
-----------------------
‘Joe Biden Is Lying to the American People’
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/24/gop-rep-stefanik-joe-biden-is-lying-to-the-american-people/
-----------------------
Trump Critics Reveal Ignorance on Immigration Issues After President Remarks on Coyote Human Traffickers
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/23/trump-critics-reveal-ignorance-on-immigration-issues-after-president-remarks-on-coyote-human-traffickers/
----------------------
Bracing for a ‘DARK WINTER’
https://leohohmann.com/2020/10/23/bracing-for-a-dark-winter/
----------------------
Schumer pens Letter To FBI, Asks To Wait Until After Election For Hunter Biden Investigation
https://conservativebrief.com/terrified-schumer-cries-to-the-fbi-begs-for-mercy-27722/?utm_source=CB&;utm_medium=ProTrumpNews
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