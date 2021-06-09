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The Man Who Shouldn't be King
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23 views • June 09, 2021
A documentary which reveals the true character of Prince Charles and demonstrates him to be unfit to be King. The documentary looks at Charles's role as Duke of Cornwall and the way he treats Duchy tenants, as well as how he uses his power and influence to lobby government and other public bodies.
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