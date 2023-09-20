Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230917 - Just Wait for the Lord
channel image
High Hopes
2782 Subscribers
24 views
Published a day ago

JD Farag


Prophecy Update 2023-09-17

Just Wait for the Lord


Pastor JD talks about redirecting our attention back on the Lord, as we wait for the Lord, and on the Lord, and explains its importance in terms of Bible prophecy.


Transcripts, Links and Chart available at source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys4emtrazJtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
deceptionchristjesuschristianprophecyunisraelpalestinerapturegenocideunited nationspeacepharmaceuticalstrong delusionwaitthe lordsound doctrinejd faragperilous timessaudissdgsustainable development goals7 years of transformative actionfinal days shortenedmock and ridicule

