JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230917 - Just Wait for the Lord

JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-09-17
Just Wait for the Lord
Pastor JD talks about redirecting our attention back on the Lord, as we wait for the Lord, and on the Lord, and explains its importance in terms of Bible prophecy.
Transcripts, Links and Chart available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys4emtrazJtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.