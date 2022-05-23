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Human Trafficking is an End of Days Sign
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38 views • May 23, 2022
Cover Senator exposing cps human trafficking and how she ended up dead. Pedophiles run the world. A Federal judge reduces Ghislaine Maxwell's max sentence by 10 years. Is Epstein still alive? What happened with the Franklin cover-up. What is up with the WikiLeaks pedo code language and why did the mainstream news cover it up. We know CNN employees have been busted with pedophilia. Last, did you know Human Trafficking is an end of days sign?
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Human Trafficking is an End of Days Sign
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
Human Trafficking is an End of Days Sign
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