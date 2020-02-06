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Morris Berman: Trump & the Post-American World
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48 views • February 06, 2020
Acclaimed cultural historian Dr. Morris Berman dissects the US elections, the crimes of Clinton and introduces us to Trumpland. He muses on the Post-American world and gives his prognosis for Mexico.
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Morris Berman Website
http://morrisberman.blogspot.com
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
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Morris Berman Website
http://morrisberman.blogspot.com
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